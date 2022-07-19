Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again faces criticism for holding daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand as they get spotted at the airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at the airport along with her hubby and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the airport. And as usual she was holding her daughter's hand tight and walked closely with her. This gesture of Ash often faces a lot if criticism, netizens once again troll her for being over protective and are slamming her by calling her jailor and blaming her to not let the girl breathe and walk confidently and independently.