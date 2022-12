Bollywood celebs' passport pics will leave you shell-shocked

Bollywood celebrities enjoy a huge fan following across the globe along with fame and money. The celebs get the opportunity to travel the entire world due to their work schedules or for a vacation. The celebrities' passport pictures will leave you shocked. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan; here is a look at the passport-size pictures and how these stars looked.