Image credit: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns at the Paris Fashion Week

Trust Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to cast a spell on everyone with her stunning appearance, and the global star will never disappoint a bit. The actress walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday and stole the show as she joined the likes of Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, Amber Heard, Camila Cabello and many more at the star-studded event. Take a look.