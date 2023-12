Dia Mirza looks glam

Dia Mirzawon the title of Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 after being crowned Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 2000. She also featured in films and is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. The actress is ageing in reverse and her pictures are a proof of the same.