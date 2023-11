Akshay Kumar - Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Akshay Kumar, known for his action-packed roles, lent his voice to the heroic Optimus Prime, adding an Indian touch to the legendary Autobot. The actor voiced the leader of the Autobots for the Hindi version of blockbuster Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Akshay took the dubbing role for his son Aarav and did it for free, saying this wasn't a business deal and that he felt really lucky to have the opportunity.