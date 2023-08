Sangeeta Bijlani looks fab at 63

Salman Khan dated Miss India pageant winner Sangeeta Bijlani in the 80s. The two dated for a few years before they parted ways. Sangeeta is quite close to Salman and his family even now. Reportedly, Salman had once admitted that they were quite close to getting married, but it did not work out between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: TMKOC fame Shailesh Lodha, Monika Bhadoriya to be on Salman Khan show?