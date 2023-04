Celebs caught fighting in public

Celebrities often show their best behaviour in public, and their PDA often grabs eyeballs with their respective partners, and they often leave everyone wondering how they can get so candid while clicking, but hold on, take a look at these viral incidents between couples like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and more that prove they are just like us and indulge in fights like every other couple.