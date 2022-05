The purple lips fiasco of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes in 2016

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was massively trolled for wearing purple lipstick at Cannes in 2016. There were several memes on the same, however, the actress pulled it off like no one. Talk about the same in an interaction she had said, Red carpet events are a part of our public life- it's familiar turf. I dress according to my role at, and the nature of, the event. At Cannes, I represent my cosmetics brand, and the atmosphere allows creativity to take flight. You should have fun and enjoy fashion like art- bring a bit of yourself to it and work in tandem with the creative team. When we did the purple lips, we were having fun, not trying to set a trend. But look at fashion spreads and beauty trends today – they're all about colour! I am largely associated with classic, traditional choices, so it became a big talking point at the time. But, for me, this isn't my first and last time – I like to try out different things.