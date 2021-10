Image credit: Instagram

Go natural!

As Navratri is here it is time to deck and be all beautiful. Who better than Bollywood beauties to take tips from? No one of the most important beauty tip ft. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is go natural. The actress believes in opting for natural products instead of those infused with chemicals. Be it a face pack or even make up, try to keep it as natural as possible.