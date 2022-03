Image credit: Instagram

Katrina Kaif

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, if there was any relationship linkup that was serious it was with Katrina Kaif. The two met on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. However, at that time they were just friends. Eventually, Salman had warmed up to Katrina Kaif. But soon their equations turned sour. A friend of the Ek Tha Tiger actress had back then said, “There is no shock value to this breakup. It was destined to happen. Katrina was getting more and more frustrated with Salman. Katrina has been telling close friends how she can't relate to Salman anymore. Not only is the age difference vast, but she's also fed up of him.” Katrina Kaif started maintaining her distance from Salman Khan when she started dating Ranbir Kapoor. However, after her break up Katrina got a chance to work with Salman again and things have been cordial ever since. Back then Katrina had opened up on Salman’s reaction when she reached the sets of Ek Tha Tiger. She said, “Salman is receptive towards what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was a 1000 per cent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don't cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation.”