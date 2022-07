Most Romantic real-life TV couple: Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Today, we will be having a look at the most romantic TV couples in the industry. From Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla to Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and more, our real-life TV celeb couples are quite romantic and don't shy away from flaunting their PDA, be it on social media or in public. First up, we have Khatron Ke Khiladi jodi Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Though the two of them didn't participate in the same season, they can be termed as the fear fighters right? Recently, Rubina Dilaik returned from Cape Town. Rubina and Abhinav had the most emotional reunion at the airport. They hugged each other for a long time, before breaking apart and greeting fans and paparazzi. They are not shy from kissing either.