Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan

Well, everyone in Bollywood is aware that Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan are not very good friend. Their enmity often grabbed a lot of eyeballs. And it all started with Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar clash. But Ajay in one of his interviews had clarified that SRK and eh are not enemies, I never said that there is no equation with SRK, I had said that there is no friendship and I still maintain that. But that does not mean that we are enemies, we are colleagues and I have respect for what he is doing and hope he too does,” “You don’t have to be best friends with everyone. He has his life, I have mine. But since we are part of the same industry, we support each other. People are asking, ‘Patch up ho Gaya? But jab dushmani hogi, toh patch up kaise hoga na? (People ask if we’ve patched up, but when there was no bitterness, how would one patch?’)