Nysa Devgn looks stunning in pink bodycon dress

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan partied hard with her gang of friends including Orhan Awatramani, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Mahika Rampal among others. Nysa grabbed attention as she wore a bright pink body-hugging dress, but it seems as if she failed to impress the fashion police with her fashion sense. The star kid got brutally trolled for her looks. One user wrote, 'Ye itni gori kb ho gai', while another wrote, 'Surgery kra li lgta hai'.