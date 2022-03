Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter 'Nysa Devgn is Bollywood ready

Nysa Devgn has been making quite an appearance the day and the netizens can't help but speculate that the superstar's kid is all set for her Bollywood debut too. Last evening Nysa was spotted by the shutterbug's in a city looking stunning in her casual avatar and netizens say she is Bollywood ready, Nysa was also seen making a stylish appearance at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Well, we won't be surprised f the tar kid's launch will be announced soon.