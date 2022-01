Image credit: Instagram

Nysa Devgn shows you how to dress to impress

Nysa Devgn, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol, never leaves a chance to make her fans fall head over heels in love with her stunning pictures. This winter, Nysa has given a peek into her wardrobe by donning variety of outfits and showing you how to dress to impress. So without much ado, let's take a look at these 5 outfits of Nysa's that you pick to style yourself during winter. Take a look.