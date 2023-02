Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Nysa Devgn sizzles in a red dress

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn is all grown up now. The gorgeous beauty if often snapped partying with her friends which includes Orhan Awatramani aka Orry quite often. Recently, Nysa Devgn attended the Jio Luxe Event in the city. She looked very pretty in a red dress that she wore for the event. Nysa has been grabbing headlines for her bold and stylish statements a lot lately.