OTT is the new wave that has bitten some of the most celebrated names in Bollywood in recent times. A medium to do long-format content with unusual storylines, OTT has given many actors an opportunity to dig into never before seen roles. 2022 will see some of the most renowned faces of Hindi cinema mark their OTT debut. We are excited to see what these stars have in store for us. Madhuri Dixit Nene First on the list is our very own Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit. There are only a few actresses who have reached the peak of stardom like her. Finding Anamika will mark Madhuri's entry into the digital space. The first look was released at the Tudum, a global fan event of NETFLIX. Produced by Karan Johar, Finding Anamika is a thriller that is gearing up to give its audience a nail biting experience.