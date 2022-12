Image credit: Instagram

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's blockbuster combo

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are all set to reunite for the third installment of their successful franchise Singham. The project, Singham Again will be an expansion of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. While Ajay and Rohit have turned out to be one of the best actor- director duos in the industry, we take a look at their past collaborations which not only entertained the audience but also churned out big money at the box office.