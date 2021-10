No controversy

Bollywood is a land of umpteen controversies, frequent mud-slinging, fiery statement and myriad squabbles both within the industry as also with those on the outside. However, amidst all this, there have been celebs both past and present who prefer to steer clear of controversy or at least have very few instances where they have been embroiled in one. Here are the current Bollywood actors who are more or less controversy-free…