Ajay Devgn and Sudeep Keecha indulge in a war of words after his statement of Hindi is no more a national language blew out of proportion.

Ajay Devgn tweeted to Keecha about his opinion of Hindi is no more a national language and said, My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man. The actor wrote this tweet in Hindi. While Sudeep clarified and made it clear what was his context. And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don’t we too belong to India, sir?” While Ajay accepted there was some misunderstanding and things look sorted between both the actors. , here's how Bollywood celebs reacted to this fight !