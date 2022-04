Birthday girl Nysa Devgn has the perfect stars to shine in showbiz like Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Nysa Devgn, the darling daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol has seen a transformation of late. Today, she has turned 18. The young lady’s recent photoshoots have left us gob-smacked. She is every inch a diva. BollywoodLife spoke to celeb astrologer Anant Patwa to know if she would have a great career in Bollywood like her parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. He said that she might debut in 2023, much sooner than what you did expect. This is what he said…