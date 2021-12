Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa steps out for dinner with a friend, netizens ask, 'Ye itni gori kaise hogai'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder daughter Nysa Devgn has grown up into a beautiful girl. The girl was spotted last night at a restaurant as she stepped out for a dinner with a friend. She wore a white short dress and looked uber cool and gorgeous. While the netizens trolled the girl and as that how come she has become so fair? Well, this isn't the first time Nysa was on a troll radar, earlier too she has faced criticism for wearing the clothes of her choice o her skin colour. Not only Nysa even Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana has been the same on the internet and called kaali and what not. The superstar's daughter had even shared some of the criticism on her social media accounts asking what has she done to get this hatred.