Upcoming Bollywood biopics

Bollywood has begun an affair with biopics of late that seems to have no end. Every year, several biopics keep releasing in the Hindi film industry, with all but a few leaving a mark. For instance, only Gangubai Kathiawadi has managed to have an impact with the audience as also critics this year. But, 2022 is not yet over and more than a few biopics are still lined up for release. Here are the ones like Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha and more that could make an impression…