Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn gearing up for big launch

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha is gearing up for her launch. She is the elder child of Anil Thadani and the actress. It seems filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor will be launching her. She is going to be in an action cum adventure film. Rasha is paired with Aaman Devgan. He is the son of Neelam Devgan who is the sister of Ajay Devgn. The superstar is main hero of the project. Abhishek Kapoor found Rasha very promising. The youngsters will soon start workshops...