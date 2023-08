Films shot in Lucknow

Lucknow is a city that is known for its immense beauty and rich culture. The city is a quintessential place, but it is filled with heritage and history. Well, Lucknow seems to be the favourite place for Bollywood filmmakers too who have shot movies in this wonderful city. Be it Ishaqzaade, Gulabo Sitabo, Tanu Weds Manu, Bala, or more, the makers have perfectly captured the essence of Lucknow without damaging the city's charm.