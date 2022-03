Image credit: Google

Ajay Devgn – Rudra

Ajay Devgn starrer Rudra premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on 4th March 2022, and it has received a good response. The series, which is an adaptation of British series Luther, also stars Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol. Well, every week Ormax Media, based on the buzz, releases a list of top 10 OTT originals, and in their latest list (11-17 March), Rudra is at the number one spot. The Ajay Devgn starrer had beaten shows and films like The Fame Game, Gehraiyaan, A Thursday and others.