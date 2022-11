Bollywood movies box office collection 2022

Bollywood hasn't seen a worse year than 2022 ever since the inception of the Hindi film industry, and we aren't exaggerating. Films have not only flopped left, right and centre, but the more worrying aspect is how several bit movies, featuring big stars, didn't even manage to open well. In fact, several Bollywood movies like Runway 34, Jhund, Shabaash Mithu and more, which enjoyed generally good reviewed, also failed to escape the curse of this year. Check out the entire list below: