Bollywood’s horror year So, which was the most surprising Bollywood flop of 2022 and why according to you?

Bollywood has had a year of horror unlike any other since probably the industry came into existence. It’s five months into 2022, and the industry has tasted merely one successful film so far at the box office in the form of Gangubai Kathiawadi, that’s it. Several anticipated movies, boasting big names, bit the dust, arriving and disappearing without much awareness to even begin thinking about making an impact. So, without further ado, here are the biggest Bollywood flops of the year and how much they ended up folding their lifetime collections at the box office…