Ajith in Valimai, Yash in KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and seven more South superstars who nailed their FIRST LOOKS – view pics
Ajith in Valimai, Yash in KGF 2, Thalapathy Vijay in Beast and seven more South superstars who nailed their FIRST LOOKS – view pics
Valimai, KGF 2, Beast, RRR, Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Etharkkum Thunindhavan and more South biggies from Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema have locked their release dates, with the first looks of their lead stars raising excitement for the movies