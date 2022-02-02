South superstars first looks

Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, Yash, Pawan Kalyan, Suriya, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Venkatesh Daggubati and other big superstars from the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries will be making a beeline for theatres in the coming months after word spreading that theatrical restrictions might relax soon. To that effect, all those Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema biggies that were postponed will now be queuing up one after another to hit the big screen, delivering a mass bonanza for fans. And to raise expectations, the lead stars of movies like Valimai, KGF 2, Beast, RRR, Acharya, F3, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Bheemla Nayak, Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Radhe Shyam have released some superlative first looks. Take your pick below and decide which is the best…