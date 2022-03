Image credit: Google

Ajith Kumar – AK62

Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai became a blockbuster at the box office, and now, fans are eagerly waiting for AK61 which will be released on Diwali this year. While Boney Kapoor has confirmed that AK61 is happening, there have been reports about AK62 as well. Reportedly, for AK62, Kumar will be teaming up with Vignesh Shivan, and the official announcement will be made soon. Fans of Ajith Kumar are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement about it.