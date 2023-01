Ajith Kumar

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar does not use a mobile phone. Recently,Trisha Krishnan in an interview was asked about what name she has saved Ajith's number. She revealed that the actor does not use a phone. Reportedly the actor has his assistant with him so he does not need a separate phone. The actor is not even active on social media. His spoesperson Suresh Chandra makes all his announcements and updates. Reportedly, the star keeps getting a new sim card for every movie as he does not like to be disturbed by unnecessary phone calls from teams he is not working with.