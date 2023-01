Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's son's birthday bash: Celebs attend the party

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's son, Prithvi have turned a year older. And the Ambanis have thrown a grand birthday bash for their handsome little man as he clocked two years. Prithvi Akash Ambani was born on 10th December 2020. He turned 2 on the 10th of December but the grand birthday party is being held at the Jio World Garden at BKC. Various celebs including Karan Johar with kids, Isha Ambani, Krunal Pandya and others have joined the birthday bash. Check out the pics below: