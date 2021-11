The stunner

Beautiful South Indian actress Pragya Jaiswal will be soon seen in the movie, Akhanda. She has been paired with Nandamuri Balakrishna. He is one of the stalwarts of the South Indian film industry. The actress attended the pre-release event of Akhanda dressed in a purple lehenga with a blouse. She looked gorgeous. The side swept waves hairdo and simple makeup made the outfit stand out. She was styled by Neeraaja Kona for the event. Take a look at the pictures…