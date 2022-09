Top TV shows playing on the problematic 'sisters are evil' angle

We have to admit, there are a lot of problematic things being shown on TV shows these days. Be it extramarital affairs, cheating or polygamy and whatnot. However, some of these things are showcased in a manner to highlight the reality of the scenario around the world. Sometimes, it's just to add the tadka. However, there's one problematic thing, we have observed in the TV shows of late and top TV shows, for that matter wherein sisters have been pitted against each other. Be it in Udaariyaan, Imlie, Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more. We just want to say, dear makers sister's bond is not quite like y'all show on TV. Sisters are not so evil towards each other and certainly not wanting to kill each other. How about showing some realistic bond between sisters and not constantly pit them against each other?