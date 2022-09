Image credit: Google

Akshay Kumar

Apart from starring in the movies, actors also promote various brands, and sometimes they face criticism because of the brand they are promoting or the concept of the advertisement. Akshay Kumar’s recent ad on road safety is facing backlash as netizens feel it is promoting dowry. A few months ago, his fans were also upset with him as he became a part of a pan-masala brand. He later apologised and said that he was withdrawing his association with the brand.