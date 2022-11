Most Popular Bollywood stars: Akshay Kumar TOPS the list

Let's have a look at the most popular male Bollywood stars of October 2022. The popularity can rise and fall as per the films and releases and the buzz around the actor. While we agree that Bollywood stars are here to stay forever, their popularity might differ. Ormax Media dropped a list of the Most Popular Male stars of the Hindi film industry across the country. And Akshay Kumar is topping the list. Yes, you read that right. In fact, Akshay Kumar beat Kartik Aaryan, Shah Rukh Khan and other popular stars. Akki has maintained his TOP spot.