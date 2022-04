Akshay Kumar's pan masala brand endorsement

Akshay Kumar is the top of the headlines these days. The actor received a lot of backlash after he appeared in an advertisement by a pan masala brand. He appeared with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Due to the trolling, Akshay decided to break out of the deal. He apologised to his fans on social media and stated that he will never endorse tabacco. This is not the first time though that Akshay Kumar has called a controversy for himself. Scroll on.