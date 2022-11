Akshay Kumar - Firoz Nadiadwala

Akshay Kumar has delivered big hits with films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Welcome and Hera Pheri. All of them were produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. It seems the filmmaker was keen to have Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3. However, the commercials did not work out as the superstar charged a hefty amount. Firoz Nadiadwala was upset with how Akshay Kumar publicly said that he is not doing Hera Pheri 3 as he did not like the script. Now, it is being said that Akshay Kumar is out of Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2 as well. It is reported that Firoz Nadiadwala is quite hurt with Akshay Kumar's unrelenting attitude about money.