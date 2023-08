Akshay Kumar is now an Indian citizen

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. He has been the box office king for a while. He has been a part of many hit films and he is hailed for the movies that he does around social causes. But his citizenship always got him negativity. The actor held Canadian citizenship and that did not go well with many. But yesterday, on Independence Day 2023, Akshay Kumar announced that he has finally received his Indian Citizenship. Here's a little analysis of his big move.