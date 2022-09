Vijay

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male film stars in India (Aug 2022) list is out. Among the top 10 names, there is only a Bollywood celebrity who has made it to this list. The rest nine are South Indian actors. At the top of the list is Vijay. The Beast actor has been ruling this list for a while now. Even last month, it was Vijay who was at the top. Scroll on to see other stars on this list.