Piyush Mishra

The Gangs of Wasseypur star Piyush Mishra is currently in the news because of his autobiography titled - Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra. In the book, he has revealed that he was sexually molested as a child. He said that the incident took place some 50 years ago when he was assaulted by a female relative. He was in seventh grade at that time. Apart from him, many Bollywood celebrities have opened up about the horrifying incidents from their childhood related to sexual abuse. Here's a list.