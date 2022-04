Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is currently ruling the headlines. The actor has extended an apology to his fans after he received backlash for being a part of an advertisement promoting a tobacco brand. It was recently that he joined Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in promoting the film bit after getting massively trolled, he has opted out of the deal. He took to his social media accounts to apologise to his fans and even stated that the money that he earned by the endorsement will be donated. In the past, many actors have hit the headlines because of their choice of advertisements. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna and many more were trolled for being a part of controversial advertisements.