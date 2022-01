Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan had himself revealed that he has stopped charging money for his films and rather takes a share from the profit. At an event, he had said, 'I've stopped taking money upfront. I don't charge a single rupee for my films. If a film does well, first the investment is recouped. When everyone is paid and the cost is recovered, I earn a percentage in profits. So if a film doesn't work, I won't make money. But no one should suffer a loss, I feel responsible for that.' And we all know that his films turn out to be among the top grossers.