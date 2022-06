Image credit: Google

Ajay Devgn

Last year, Ajay Devgn was involved in a strange controversy. A brawl broke out in Delhi among two groups. One person involved in the brawl looked like the actor. Netizens felt he was actually Ajay himself after which the actor had to release a clarification saying that it wasn’t him. Anyway, images of many doppelgangers of actors have found their way on the internet and they really resemble the actors. Here’s a look at them.