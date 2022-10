Bollywood movies with same plot that aren’t remakes

Bollywood has time and again been accused of either copying or officially recreating plots and not without good reason, but, at times, the Hindi film industry hasn’t even leaned toward the South or Hollywood for such purposes, with its sights being trained closer home. Here are some Bollywood movies with strikingly similar plots, which never bore the ‘official remake’ tag, beginning with Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi and Rishi Kapoor’s Khel Khel Mein, both of which revolve around college students playing practical pranks, with one of them ending up dead due to one such prank going horribly wrong, setting the others on the run.