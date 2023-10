Smita Patil slammed the film industry

Late Bollywood actress Smita Patil openly slammed the film industry for using glamour to attract the audience. She was one of the bravest actresses during 70s and 80s when her naked shot poster in Chakra film grabbed attention. She said, 'When the movie is sold in the commercial circuit, publicity goes into the hands of distributors. And more often it is forced on Indian audiences that this movie has sex and scantily clad women. This is one attitude which is highly deplorable.'