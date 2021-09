Image credit: Viral Bhayani

RIP Aruna Bhatia

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia breathed her last today morning. The actor shared the news on his social media with a heart wrenching note, which reads, She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti. Many celebs from the industry have reached the crematorium for the last rites.