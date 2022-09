Image credit: Google

Hera Pheri 3

Many years ago, Hera Pheri 3 was announced with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It also went on the floors, but later was shelved. Now, there have been reports of Heri Pheri 3 being revived with the original cast, and recently Akshay Kumar’s tweet also hinted that it might happen soon however, the film is not yet officially announce. But, fans can’t wait for it.