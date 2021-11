Image credit: Instagram

Manushi Chhillar sets the mood right in the Maldives

Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj. But before setting her foot in the film industry, Manushi has been giving her fans major vacation goals with her fun time in the Maldives. Not just that, but the diva showed off her flawless bikini bod and took everyone's breath away. Take a look.