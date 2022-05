Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar and Maushi Chhillar's movie Prithviraj is soon going to hit the silver screens. Ever since the movie was announced, the Rajput Karni Sena had been protesting and demanding a title change. The latest reports state that the Karni Sena wants the makers to change the title from Prithviraj to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Surjeet Singh Rathore from Karni Sena told Etimes that they met with Akshay, CEO of Yahs Raj Films who has assured him of the changes. However, certain sources said that the folks at Yash Raj are unaware of this development taking place. Now, before Prithviraj, a lot of other films faced protests from the Karni Sena. Let's have a look at them below...